CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for an enforcement effort for the remainder of the year to reduce the number of deadly accidents.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies will be looking primarily for unbuckled seatbelts and DUI. But they will also be looking for reckless driving behaviors such as speeding, texting while driving and disobeying traffic control devices like stop signs and lights.

“We want people to have fun and be safe this holiday season,” Heuerman said. “Designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service if your plans include consuming alcohol, cannabis, or any other controlled substance, buckle up that seat belt, limit distractions while driving, and drive with common sense.”

Heuerman added a number of reminders about Illinois state driving laws that his deputies will be enforcing:

All vehicle occupants eight years old and older must wear a properly fastened safety belt.

Occupants under the age of eight must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system.

If talking on the phone while driving, drivers must be hands-free. Texting while driving is illegal.

Drivers 21 years of age and over are legally considered to be under the influence if they have a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or more.

Drivers under 21 years of age are prohibited from possessing or consuming any amount of alcohol, marijuana or other controlled substance.

Drivers are legally considered to be under the influence if they have five or more nanograms per milliliter of tetrahydrocannabinol concentration (THC) in their blood, have used any other controlled substance, or are impaired by medication.

It is illegal for both a vehicle driver and passengers to consume any amount of alcohol or marijuana while inside a motor vehicle.

DUI is a Class A misdemeanor for a first offense and a felony for subsequent convictions, each accompanied by a mandatory driver’s license suspension

Heuerman also reminded that people’s driving and judgment may be impaired even if they are under the legal limit of a substance.

The enforcement effort will last until New Year’s Day.