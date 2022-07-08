CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana.

The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns.

The department said, however, due to the increase in arrests for violent crime, the closure did not happen when planned. The department said this is a concern because of the dilapidated facility also has a staffing shortage of correctional officers. The Champaign County Board approved additional funding to house 70 inmates out of county last month.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said, “The decision to close the downtown jail, one that has been discussed for over fifteen years, will not only increase the safety and security of inmates and staff, but also allow twelve employees, including nine correctional officers, to be moved from the downtown jail to the Satellite jail to help with staffing issues.”

“This was a difficult decision to make and one that was not taken lightly,” stated Sheriff

Heuerman. “But the safety and security of the facility and mental health of my staff have to be a

top priority. As correctional officers leave, overtime increases, which adversely affects the

mental health of staff. That, in turn, causes bigger retention issues and increases safety and

security concerns for both inmates and staff.”



