ST. JOSEPH, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they call an “incident” in St. Joseph.

Deputies said a 45-year-old man approached two young kids at Cedar Drive and East Warren Streets on Friday afternoon.

“At this point, we are unsure if this was an incident where the actions of the individuals involved

were misinterpreted or if there was some type of malicious behavior intended,” Sheriff

Heuerman said. “It is possible this was a utility worker in the area.”

The department said the man they’re looking for has dark hair, a beard and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing shorts and a gray button-up short-sleeved “work” shirt with a patch on its chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call METCAD at 217-333-8911 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.