CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Vermilion County Salvation Army disaster relief teams are looking for your help.

The disaster relief teams help people whether it’s during a fire or after a weather disaster. Team members help first responders and people affected with immediate needs like food and water.

To help with the disaster response teams in either Champaign or Vermilion County, people can sign up for the classes starting Saturday on their website.