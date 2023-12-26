CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — While migrants are being sent from the southern border to major cities like Chicago, organizations in smaller areas, such as Champaign County, are helping with the runoff.

The Champaign County Refugee Center is one place helping new families adjust. First, they want people to educate themselves on what’s going on with these families and why they’re coming to America. While they may be entering through the southern border, they’re coming from all over.

The Champaign County Refugee Center helps all immigrants in need with things like housing, legal services, and health care.

“There is a massive international migration happening,” Executive Director Lisa Wilson said. “Unfortunately, there are many authoritarian governments in power right now that are really limiting the rights of their people. And they’re feeling it.”

Wilson said migrants are desperately finding their way here.

“That kind of disorientation can be very traumatizing, and certainly, you have to start from square one.”

But getting people legally and domestically acclimated to a new area is only one piece of what’s needed.

“They face so many barriers when they first come to the United States. I think the barrier that people might think of the most is the language barrier, but there’s so much more than that,” Wilson said.

She added that feeling welcome in a new community they have to call home is just as important.

“There’s a definite barrier when it comes to feeling safe. I think this is a safe, welcoming community. So many of our clients are coming from communities that were not safe.”

Wilson said this can get started by simply being aware.

“So I think a great first step is just to be educated about what’s happening and what is driving this migration from other countries.”

She encourages people who want to go a step beyond to volunteer or donate with their local refugee centers.