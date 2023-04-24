URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders of a Champaign organization are trying to get ahead of summer violence with a weekend camp aimed at helping young men learn new skills while getting them out into nature.

Vision To Succeed is an Urbana organization working to reduce violence. The organization’s Manhood Training program travels to different locations every week to teach young men new life skills. They meet every weekend at 6 p.m., a time Koroma says violence starts to rise.

“Basically, we tell them to get off the cell phones and be a part of nature,” said Bonio Koroma, the organization’s founder.

A key component of his camp is to find ways for these young boys to positively release energy. Koroma said that oftentimes negative energy can come out in other ways.

“Most of these youth they’re in a dangerous or toxic environment,” said Koroma, “So, we want to take them out of where there are and bring them out in a safe nature setting,”

It’s more than teaching against violence, it’s teaching them to handle their emotions, monitor their behavior, and take ownership for their decisions. Koroma says he sees the potential in these kids because he was once in their shoes.

“I’m able to still be here and talk about it, laugh about it, and teach about it. Many others in my community, unfortunately, aren’t as lucky as me to escape that dangerous time frame of being a teen and transitioning from a boy to a man,” said Koroma.

While the program is new, Koroma’s mission to reduce violence is not. He’s been mentoring in Champaign County for over eight years. The need for positive mentorship was reinforced in Koroma when one of his mentees was gunned down. Montrell Emery, 16, was shot and killed in Urbana in March. He was set to attend Koroma’s manhood training that weekend.

“It’s something on my heart that I need to pay it forward and help the next generation reach adulthood and be successful, be productive members of our society,” said Koroma.

The camp is free for families living in Champaign County. Koroma hopes even more people get involved.