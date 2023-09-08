CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign School District families were left confused when they received reduced school lunch program cards in the mail, which they’re not even sure they qualify for.

In a Facebook post, Unit 4 Parents said they don’t know why they’re getting the card, what they’re for or who even sent them.

This includes parent James Fanning. Fanning said his two sons were sent Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards in the mail.

“There were no instructions other than to call, get a pin number on it,” Fanning said. “Then as you start looking into it, you really don’t understand what it’s for.”

The father wasn’t sure how or why his sons met requirements, considering they don’t qualify and his oldest son is not in school anymore.

“He actually graduated last year,” Fanning said. “So, he’s off at college and we got a card in his name as well.”

Rachel Otwell, Director of Communications for the Illinois Department of Human Services, issued a statement regarding the confusion some parents may have:

P-EBT is a temporary food benefit program operating during the COVID-19 pandemic that is issued to eligible school children without needing to apply. Students who attended a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and received free or reduced-price lunches are eligible. The student can receive a free/reduced-price lunch based on family income or the school may participate in the community eligibility provision (CEP) which offers breakfast and lunch free to all students. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) provides the information of eligible students to the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) who administers the benefits. Benefits for the 21/22 school year were issued early in 2023, and benefits for the 22/23 school year are being issued in August and September 2023. Rachel Otwell, Director of Communications

Data on the Illinois School Board of Education website shows Champaign schools qualify for cards. Students get $120 to use at any place where a SNAP card is accepted. Benefits are available until the card isn’t used for 274 days.

Anyone who has questions about P-EBT can call 1-833-621-0737 or visit the IDHS website.

There are also links to IDHS’ most recent FAQs which contains many answers to questions:

IDHS: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Summer 2023 P-EBT (state.il.us)

IDHS: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on School P-EBT 2021-2022 School Year (state.il.us)

Families can also submit inquiries here.