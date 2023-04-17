CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services (RACES) and the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center announced a fundraising campaign to help victims of sexual and physical abuse.

Agency officials say this could force them to reduce the amount of resources for those who desperately need them. Their goal is to raise $260,000 by the end of June.

Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Services Kar Miller said they need everyone to step up.

“It takes a village to raise children,” Miller said. “It takes a village to come together and that’s why we’ve asked you guys all here today to help us raise money in donations for both our programs so we don’t have to have any cut in services.”

Miller said the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center has a total $330,000 budget this year, also half-covered by V.O.C.A fund. She said groups like hers will also see a reduction in half the money they get from the Victims of Crime Act fund in July.

R.A.C.E.S.’s current budget is almost $1 million. V.O.C.A covers $460,000 for therapy programs, crisis hotlines, and medical services. R.A.C.E.S Executive Director Jaya Kolisetty said the victims will suffer the most.

“While neither agency is at risk of closing, we don’t believe it’s appropriate or ok for us to have to reduce services because of the decisions of others,” Kolisetty said.

Kolisetty said they already have a waiting list for clients and could see a loss of two of their five therapists. She also acknowledges the strain it puts on all organizations that help victims of abuse.

“We know we have overlapping clients. So, if the Children’s Advocacy Center isn’t able to see as many children who are sexually abused, the natural referral would be to our office. If we can’t provide that support and they can’t provide that support, then that means children are going unserved,” Kolisetty said.

Organizers say every little bit helps to retain resources that help survivors of abuse. People looking to donate can do so here.