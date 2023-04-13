URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of the Dispute Resolution Institute are introducing a community mediation program to help people discuss disagreements in a calm way.

The non-profit in Urbana acts as a neutral third party that listens to both sides. They make sure everyone identifies their concerns, feels heard and can come to a solution. They also provide resources like referrals and exploring the pros and cons of someone’s actions. Ultimately, it is up to the individuals to decide what they want to do. Program Coordinator, Austin Ward said the goal is to empower people to eventually deal with disagreements on their own.

“The people who are often tasked with dealing with these kinds of disputes in the community, whether they’re business managers or law enforcement or the courts, they don’t always have the time or the resources to really address certain types of conflicts. So, community mediation can really help to fill that gap.”

Ward said mediation sessions are confidential, can be done online, and are free. If you want to participate in the program or volunteer, we have a link on their website.