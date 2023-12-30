CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — They’re often called the first, first responders. The people who pick up the phone when you call 911 are essential in any community, and METCAD 911 in Champaign County said they are in need of more operators.

Betsy Smith, METCAD Operations Manager, said it’s leading to an increased workload for the operators they do have. It’s a problem that can be traced back to the beginning of the pandemic. When everyone else was going into emergency mode, METCAD workers were still holding down the line.

“It is difficult to hear everyone’s problems every single day when you come to work,” Smith said.

But that’s the job description for the telecommunicators working in Champaign County. They answer everything from fire to mental health emergencies.

“That can be difficult for some people. It really takes a strong person to be able to be that accurate in their work and be that efficient and be empathetic at the same time,” Smith said.

Smith said they are slotted to have 33 employees, but they’re only working with 22 — the lowest number they’ve ever had.

“If we don’t fill the seats, then the 911 calls wouldn’t get answered,” she said. “The help wouldn’t get there. The police departments and the fire departments, they would not have that link to the community.”

Those numbers may not sound too far off, but this isn’t a position with a closing time. METCAD workers are needed around the clock.

“It’s a difficult job, and so it’s kind of hard to fill sometimes,” Smith said.

Now, METCAD is ramping up its recruiting efforts with more online advertising and in-person recruitments.

“We used to only do hiring recruitment about twice a year, and now we’re doing interviews about once a month,” Smith said.

A full team won’t just make it easier for the operators on the answering end of the phone. It will also give peace of mind to those making the calls.

“We are the link to the community,” Smith said. “It all starts here. When you call 911 and you need help, this is where it comes, and it all starts here.”

Starting pay for entry-level employees is $26 an hour. Those with two years of dispatch experience will also get a $6,000 hiring bonus.

For anyone who is interested, if you complete the online test by Jan. 4, you can have a walk-in interview on Jan. 9. If you can’t make that time, the next interview date will be at the beginning of February.