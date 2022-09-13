CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program.

According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities.

Sherrick is the second officer from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to graduate from the academy. The first is Captain Shane Cook, who leads the Law Enforcement division, graduated in March 2017.