CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies from across Champaign County competed for who could “Stuff the Squad” with the most food donations. Now, the results are in.

It was a close one — but the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office came out on top. They collected 3,625 pounds of food.

The Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments also participated in the Stuff the Squad event. It was in partnership with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Officials said all the food donations will go a long way for people facing food insecurity.

“Everything was new to us and going into it without any real expectations, just hoping for the best,” EIF’s Sophie Becker said. “Everything was a pleasant surprise. Not that we should be surprised, because this community always shows out. They give amazing support to us and they make sure that our neighbors know where they will get their next meal.”

The four departments also collected money in addition to the food. Together, they raised $36,000 for the food bank. It was the first time they did this event.

EIF said it was a big success, and they look forward to planning the next one.