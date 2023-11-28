CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — For Giving Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across Champaign County gave back with a little friendly competition.

The “Stuff the Squad” event was an all-hands-on-deck effort to fight food insecurity by stuffing squad cars with food. Several law enforcement agencies across the county teamed up with Eastern Illinois Foodbank to see who can collect the most items.

“Stuff the Squad seemed like such a fun way to get people to bring out a good quantity of food,” EIF’s Communication and Engagement Manager Sophie Becker said. “It’s exciting to see the squad car fill up with all the donations.”

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments all took part in the competition.

“It’s an opportunity to work with our partners in law enforcement and have a little bit of a friendly competition,” Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said. “But it’s all in good fun because we’re out here, getting a little bit chilly, but making sure that we’re picking up food and giving to those who need it in this giving season.”

It’s the first time the departments and sheriff’s office held the event. They will weigh everything to see who collected the most items and declare a winner. But at the end of the day, officers said it’s not so much about the competition — it’s about stuffing the squad cars with food and hope for people facing difficult times.

“It’s who we are, right?” Lamberson said. “People see police driving around them all the time. They are officers’ most-used tool. They are [around] their offices and their lunchrooms.”

They will officially weigh everything on Wednesday.