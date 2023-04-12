CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new job application service will make it easier for potential employers to connect with job seekers in Champaign County, county officials said.

The Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and Visit Champaign County are launching the Community Job Application. It’s a platform that allows new job seekers to streamline their job search and community exploration process with personalized assistance, job matching and relocation information.

Candidates, both currently in and entering the community, can visit a specialized website and click on “make it CU” on the top menu to get started. After answering a few questions and uploading a resume, candidate information will be distributed to local employers to help facilitate job matches.

“In the age of talent wars, it’s critical that Champaign County stays on the cutting edge of talent attraction tactics,” said Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County

Economic Development Corporation. “The Community Job Application is an innovative approach that gives future residents an accessible path to “yes” by providing a virtual front door to employment in Champaign County and important information about what matters to them most: personal interests and hobbies, quality of life, and more. We are excited to work with Champaign County employers on this new program.”

The program’s launch is partly funded by Champaign County through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Steve Summers, Champaign County Executive, said the funds are meant to get people and communities back on their feet, and connecting people with quality employment is a fundamental part of that recovery.

“Champaign County government is very excited to participate in this project,” Summers said. “We are an excellent living and employment destination, and we appreciate the work put in by the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and Visit Champaign County to showcase that.

Candidates in all career fields are encouraged to use the Community Job Application, which is free for people looking to connect with employers and area recruiters.

“Our primary goal is to fill jobs with qualified candidates while introducing our community to newcomers looking for an amazing location to live,” McCrory-McKay said.