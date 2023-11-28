URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Inmates at the Champaign County Jail will now be able to make phone calls at half the price.

The current carrier, Securus, has phone calls for 12 cents per minute, and 15 cents per minute for 20-minute video calls. The new provider, Consolidated Telecom, Inc., will provide voice calls for only five cents a minute and remote video calls at 20 cents a minute. The new contract also gives people in jail two 20-minute phone calls a day at no cost to callers or the county.

Community advocate Brian Dolinar said this move is something all departments should follow and that the sheriff’s office is leading the charge toward change.

“It’s important for mothers who have a loved one inside the jail, for children of those incarcerated to have some regular conversations with one another,” Dolinar said. “It’s important for their health and well-being. It’s better for the environment within the jail. So, we’re really happy about it.”

The sheriff’s department said the deal isn’t finalized yet, but they hope to sign a contract by the end of this year or in 2024.