CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society has a new program that it hopes will help get people to adopt cats.

The “Working Cat” program is designed to help cats that have trouble adapting to shelter life and who typically don’t like human contact. There are five cats the Humane Society in this program, and the catch of this program is that the cats are looking for a job.

In exchange for food, water, shelter and love, the cats will spend their lives helping control the rodent population at people’s homes. There would be no need for dangerous traps and pesticides on one’s property.

People interested in giving one or two of these cats a job can call the Champaign County Humane Society at 217-344-7297.