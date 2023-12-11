CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society is dropping their adoption prices for the holidays.

The promotion started on Monday and lasts until Dec. 20. Cats are $25, dogs are $50 and small and exotic animals are $3. The Humane Society said having more pets adopted will help them make room for other homeless animals.

“It’s something we’ve always done,” Adoption Supervisor Daniella Misa said. “It’s not necessarily this time of the year that we’re going to have this event. It just depends on how many animals we have, what our population is looking like and how many animals we have up for adoption.”

The Humane Society said they do accept returns, but if it’s a behavioral issue, they are willing to help train or give tips to keep the pet in a home. You can search for adoptable pets on their website, cuhumane.org.