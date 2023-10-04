CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is potentially facing a $900,000 deficit in next year’s budget. Officials said if comes to that, they have a plan in place.

Board Member Stephanie Fortado said many of the expenses can be attributed to an increase in health care costs and additional resources for the court system. She said no services will have to be reduced. If a deficit does occur, the county will tap into its more than $1 million savings.

Fortado said they will continue to look at the needs and funding to plan for the future.