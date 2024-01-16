CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is still experiencing wind chills below zero. Staying inside and under a blanket may sound like a simple task, but for the homeless population, it’s easier said than done.

Organizations in Champaign County are adding beds to shelters, booking hotel rooms and looking for more volunteers to help with the influx of people needing roofs over their heads.

While community leaders say they’re making a lot of progress, there are still many challenges when caring for people who need it most.

The Cunningham Township outreach team complete with two people is doing what it can to help.

“In these very difficult winter days, they need support to get to emergency rooms or to shelter,” Danielle Chynoweth, the Cunningham Township Supervisor, said.

She wants to bring comfort to those without an address. Leading up to dangerous winter weather, the group works with Strides Shelter to count the number of people in need on the streets.

Most recently, Chynoweth said they found 35 people actively unsheltered — the largest number they’ve seen in years.

“The goal at the end of the day at Strides is to get as many people as we can off the streets and into the shelter,” Charlene Murrary, the community relations coordinator at Strides, said.

So far, they’ve been able to do that. Since the start of the extreme cold on January 13, Strides hasn’t had to turn anyone away. They’ve added 20 emergency cots inside, serving 80 people.

Meanwhile, Cunningham Township is helping to put more people into hotel rooms.

“We had to expand overnight,” Chynoweth said. “Basically from supporting 8 individuals to supporting what ended up being 18 individuals.”

It doesn’t come without challenges, both groups need more helping hands to make a long-term difference.

“If we have volunteers in, then we’re able to move to level two and that means we can accommodate more people,” Murray said.

That’s the ultimate goal — making sure no one sleeps outside where the conditions are dangerous.

Besides volunteers, Chynoweth wants to see more street outreach workers. They’re the ones trained in de-escalation and trauma-informed care. That way, they can best help people on the streets.