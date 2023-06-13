CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Freedom Celebration is gearing up for their patriotic festivities this summer and they’re asking for some help to get it done.

They’ll be collecting money for their Fourth of July celebration with a drive-by donation drop-off.

It’ll be at 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign. If you can’t donate funds, they’re asking you to donate your time to help keep a community staple going.

“This was the show. You’re packing up, you’re getting a little picnic together. You’re going to the parade and you’re watching those fireworks at night,” said Diane Ducey, Champaign County Freedom Celebration Committee, “so we really need to step up and support something like this because Champaign County Freedom Celebration is one of the best fireworks shows ever.”

The drive-through donations will start at 7:30 am and run until 6 pm.