CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced that garlic mustard is beginning to grow in various parts of the county and they need your help to remove it.

The forest preserve district shared on social media that garlic mustard is an invasive species that will take over an area and threaten the native plant life around it. Officials said removing garlic mustard is a great reason to get outdoors, breathe some fresh air and help in their mission to promote native biodiversity.

Officials said as of Monday, April 17 that most garlic mustard plants have begun blooming after the warm weather over the weekend. They added that the rain on Monday will make the ground soft and easy to pull up the roots.

The forest preserve district has created maps with highlighted locations on social media. They said anyone is welcome to pull out the plants independently at the following locations:

Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet

in Mahomet Homer Lake Forest Preserve in Homer

in Homer Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Penfield

in Penfield River Bend Forest Preserve in Mahomet

in Mahomet Sangamon River Forest Preserve in Fisher

Officials said you can also bring your own bag or bucket to pull and carry out the plants. They recommend that when removing garlic mustard, you should place your hand as close to the base of the plant as possible and pull out the plant, including the entire root.

If you are still having trouble pulling the plants, the forest preserve district created an instructional video on how to do so correctly

Additionally, they said once you pull garlic mustard, it must be removed from the area. This plant will continue to grow and produce seeds even after being pulled out of the ground. Officials said a single plant can produce up to 1000 seeds.

Once pulled, you can drop off all the garlic mustard plants you have picked at designated burn piles or locations shown on the maps.

For those not already volunteers, you can fill out a waiver here. Officials are also encouraging everyone to comment on their Facebook post, message them on social media, or email them at ewilliams@ccfpd.org or volunteer@ccfpd.org about the amount of time you dedicated to pulling the plants.

Those with a big group can contact Emily Williams at ewilliams@ccfpd.org so she can lead you to a location with large amounts of garlic mustard plants.

Courtesy: Champaign County Forest Preserve District