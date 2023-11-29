PENFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Forest Preserve used Giving Tuesday to raise money for a new path.

They are trying to raise $100,000 dollars. The money would expand accessibility at the new Dark Sky Trail that’s located in the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Penfield. The goal is to create a mile-long trail for dark sky viewing that everyone can use.

“Middle Fork River Forest Preserve is the only International Dark Sky Park in Illinois,” said Grants Development Officer Ryan Anderson, “so that is a public natural area which maintains low level light pollution that is ideal for viewing the night sky. Light pollution affects 99% of the human population, and areas like Middle Fork are really important.”

The Champaign County Forest Preserve is taking donations until the end of December. For more information on how to donate, visit this link.