CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service agencies in Champaign County are looking to add to their ranks.

Several police and fire departments and other first responder groups will be hosting a recruitment fair on Saturday, July 9 at Parkland College. The fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said its not just a law enforcement career fair, saying “We had this idea to come together. Not only so we’re recruiting for each of our agencies, but so we’re recruiting as a whole as Champaign County first responders.”

Open positions include firefighters, police officers, paramedics, dispatchers and several others. The event is free for anyone to be there and speak with representatives of these emergency services.