URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Fair is officially underway.

The fair kicked off on Friday with the 4H horse show in the morning. The evening will feature horse races at 6:30 to start events at the grandstand.

Kids will also get to show off their livestock skills throughout the week by showing off animals ranging from cows to goats.

But the fair has much more to offer than just livestock, the Fair Queen said.

“In our Kessler Hall, we have tons of different exhibits for 4H and also just our community entries as well. So you can see lots of baking, lots of scientific projects,” Katie Landers said. “We have some things maybe like shop, like making a lamp, so there’s really cool ways that people get to show off their unique talents like growing vegetables and fruits.”

This year, the fair is allowing small personal bags on the fairgrounds, but they have to be checked before people can enter.

The Champaign County Fair runs through Saturday, July 29.