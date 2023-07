URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to excessive heat on Friday, the Champaign County Fair is delaying its opening to the afternoon.

Officials said the fair’s ticket window opened at 10 a.m., but the fair itself did not. Opening of the fair was delayed by six hours to 4 p.m.

The Brothers Osborne concert is still planned to take place as scheduled at 7:30 p.m.