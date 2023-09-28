CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new circuit court judge is coming to Champaign County after a judge petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court. But first, the courthouse needs to make some room.

Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum said he made the request when he noticed the county’s population had gone up, but the number of judges had not. He also looked over the workload of Champaign County judges and compared those numbers to others in the state. He saw his judges were putting in a lot more hours.

Rosenbaum then petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court to add another judge to the existing eleven, and the Court agreed. However, there are some other concerns. A new court clerk will be needed and they have to find more space in the courthouse. There are only eleven courtrooms, but the new addition will bring that number to twelve.

“I’ve already spoken to the County Executive and the Director of Fiscal Plan, and we will have many conversations in the future about what we can do to add in a courtroom,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum said the county purchased a building across the street, possibly allowing them to move offices there to make room. However, no official plan has been laid out so far. He said he hopes to fill the position by the spring.