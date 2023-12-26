CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pharmacists in Champaign County say there’s a shortage going on for certain prescriptions.

Pharmacists like Andy Hudson and Chris Bennett pointed to two highly in-demand drugs: Adderall and Ozempic.

“We use those medications regularly,” Bennett said. “Or, I should say, we dispense them. Frequently, because we use them, we have to reorder them, there have been situations where we’ve not been able to obtain them.”

“Government only allows them to make so much or bring in so much raw materials every year,” Hudson said. “So once they see that amount, we start to see shortages on various controlled substances.”

The two medications are used differently. Adderall helps people, usually those with ADHD, to stay focused. Ozempic is used for people with diabetes. The FDA made a notice of the Adderall shortage last year in October. The Ozempic shortage picked up this year.

“It started to get really kind of ugly. And people were shopping pharmacies, really just kind of looking to find a pharmacy that had the medications that they were looking for,” Bennett said.

Hudson said Adderall is in favor because the amount of people using it nowadays.

“Adderall is becoming higher demand because we see more adults on it. It used to be just for kids, mainly on it. But now we see a lot of adults that need it for attention deficit disorder as well,” he said.

Because of the shortage, pharmacists say they can only order so many prescription pills at a time.

“And there are still some, you know, niche doses that are a little bit more difficult to obtain,” Bennett said.

Doctors don’t have a time frame on it, but believe it won’t last for long.

“It’s just really kind of a hit-and-miss type of a thing,” Bennett said. “But, you know, overall, though, I’d say that some of these shortages are starting to dissipate.”

Pharmacists said that a shortage like this has happened before. They encourage patients to reach out to different pharmacies to see if their medication is available.