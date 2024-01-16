URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Red Cross was hard at work with Champaign County’s Emergency Medical Assistance to get more volunteers to help at homeless shelters.

On Monday, the groups held a seminar on shelter fundamentals to get people prepared to help. The event took place at the ILEAS Training Center in Urbana.

John Dwyer, who is the EMA Coordinator for Champaign County, said volunteers learned about everything they can expect before working a shift at a shelter.

“When it gets really cold like this, they have to rely on volunteers to augment staff to increase their emergency bed spaces,” Dwyer said. “So, we want to try and help out our community and help those without addresses.”

Volunteers were also able to join the training virtually because of the cold temperatures.