URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The 19th Annual Buddy Walk is taking place Saturday morning.

Participants can expect to get a little active by walking a mile and playing in a bocce ball tournament. Organizers are hoping to fundraise through community sponsors who will sponsor teams during the walk itself.

The President of Champaign County Down Syndrome Network, Connie Hilson, said the event promotes awareness in the community while providing people with a good time.

“We are just wanting to promote the inclusion in our communities of our individuals with Down syndrome, and of course the key theme is fun. We want to have a fun Saturday and hopefully there’s going to be great weather.”

The event will take place on the Champaign County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers are expecting anywhere from 350 to 400 people to show up, as indicated by previous years. It is open to the public.