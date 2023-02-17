CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after prosecutors accused him of domestic battery against his wife.

Edward Moody, 42, was booked into the Champaign County Jail last week and has since been released. State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said he was having a disagreement with his wife over a cell phone. During that altercation, Reitz said, Moody pushed his wife and closed the center console of their car on her hand.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that he couldn’t give any more details but did confirm that Moody’s administrative leave is a result of the investigation.

Moody is due in court on March 23.