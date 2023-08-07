CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for tips from the public that can help solve a wallet theft on the University of Illinois campus.

Officials said that on June 23, a suspect walked into the Activities and Recreation Center around noon and stole a wallet. Two hours later, the credit card inside the wallet was used in an attempted purchase at Champaign’s Best Buy.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage as he walked out of the ARC. He was a dark-skinned, Black male approximately 30-40 years old. He was between 5′ 11″ and 6′ 3″ in height and weighed 175 to 200 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, bleach-washed blue jeans, white gym shoes and a Chicago White Sox hat. He was driving a gray or silver Buick sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone who knows of the suspect’s identity or who has other information about this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips through these channels are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.