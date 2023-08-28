CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are accused of stealing more than $800 worth of clothes from Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, and Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying them.

Officials said that on April 24, the trio entered Old Navy around 6 p.m., collected numerous clothing items and began stacking them at the back of the store. As one suspect distracted an employee, the other two began hiding the clothes on their person and in a stolen bag. The three suspects then walked out the store without paying for the clothes.

The suspects were captured on store security cameras as they were leaving. One appeared to be a Black man wearing a blue denim jacket, a white shirt and black pants. The other two suspects were Black women; one was wearing a pink sherpa-type jacket and blue shorts while the other was wearing a silver puffer coat and black pants.

The trio left the store in a grayish-green SUV.

Anyone who has information about this crime, including the suspects’ identifies, is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tip submitted using these methods is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the tip.