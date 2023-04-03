CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a car theft that happened in Campustown last month.

Officials said that on March 7, two people stole a silver 2011 Toyota Carolla from the area of Sixth and Healey Streets. The car, they said, was left unattended with the keys in the ignition and it has yet to be recovered. It had Illinois license plates of DS45410 and tinted windows on the back and rear passenger windows.

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Police are asking for help in identifying the car thieves, who were seen on security cameras walking around Campustown before and after the theft. One appeared to be a darker skinned Black male wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, jeans with red shorts underneath and white shoes. The other appeared to be a lighter skinned Black male wearing a green or gray sweatshirt, jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who has information concerning this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips submitted through these methods is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.