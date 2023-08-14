CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in tracking down a bicycle rider who they said was responsible for a theft.

Officials said the theft happened in the area of Neil Street and Columbia Avenue on July 9. They didn’t provide details about what was stolen or how it happened, but did provide a description and photos of the suspect.

The suspect appeared to be a Black man with short hair. He was wearing a pink, white and gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and light-colored shoes. He was also carrying an orange and black backpack and was riding a red bike.

Anyone who knows something that can help police solve the case is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All tip submitted through these means is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.