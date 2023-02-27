CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a retail theft of iPhones that happened last year.

Police said the theft happened on Dec. 6, 2022, at the T-Mobile store located at 61 East Marketview Drive in Champaign. Three people are believed to be responsible: a female who approached the counter and asked to purchase five iPhones, a male who distracted an employee and grabbed the phones from the counter and another male who held the door open for the other two suspects.

The stolen phones, which had been removed from a locked cabinet by an employee, are valued at $4,500.

The female appeared to be Black and was wearing a yellow cap, a black coat, light-colored jeans and orange shoes. The males also appeared to be Black; one was wearing a black hat, a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes while the other wore a maroon sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Photos courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-TIPS, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app. All tips submitted using these methods are 100% anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 is an arrest is made using that tip.