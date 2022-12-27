CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public regarding a bank robbery that happened on Dec. 19.

Last week, we reported that Champaign Police responded to the First Financial Bank at the 1200 block of S. Neil St. for reports of a bank robbery around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect entered the bank, displayed a note indicating the presence of a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no injuries and no evidence that a gun was ever displayed or fired.

Now, Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject captured on video. The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white face mask, dark blue vest, long-sleeved gray shirt, jeans, and black gloves.

The suspect may also have left the area in a maroon sport utility vehicle. Investigators are asking any businesses or residents with surveillance cameras to review the footage for any persons or vehicles captured in the area either prior to or after the incident.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.