CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and Champaign County Crime Stoppers is among the organizations hosting take-back events for drugs and more.

Crime Stoppers will be at Parking Lot E-14 on the University of Illinois campus, located at First Street and Kirby Avenue, from 9 to 11 a.m. for its event. The organization is partnering with the Champaign Police Department and Triad Shredding to accept not just drugs, but also old documents and cell phones.

Everything collected at the event will be destroyed offsite, which Crime Stoppers said reduces the risk of identity theft, drug abuse and medication entering the water supply. There will be a limit of two bankers boxes of documents.

Crime Stoppers also clarified which drugs will be accepted and which will be turned away: prescription and non-prescription pills, patches, capsules, tablets, powders, sealed insulin vials, vitamins and ointments will be accepted.

Drugs and other objects that will not be accepted include needles and other sharps, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide. People wanting to dispose of these items should ask a local pharmacy or police department about disposal.

People are also advised to contact a police department if they find illegal drugs they want to turn in.

Crime Stoppers will also be collecting donations at the event. They recommended a $10 donation for documents and each cell phone turned in.

“Champaign County Crime Stoppers has very little overhead costs, but as a volunteer non-profit, we have no paid fundraising staff,” said John Hecker, Crime Stoppers president. “So, money raised from events like this is key to our mission of fighting crime. Around 92 cents of every dollar donated goes toward cash rewards to anonymous tipsters.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging Illinoisans to take advantage of events such as Crime Stoppers’ to dispose of their unwanted medicines and drugs on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Those drugs, the IDPH said, should not be thrown in the trash.

A searchable database of take-back events across the state and the country is available on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.