CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois couple is enjoying retirement — with a lot of horsing around.

Every year, the Saupes run a horse and carriage around Bondville near their farm. They said now, they’re entering their busiest time of year. They’ve been carting people around for the last nine years, and during the holidays, they like to dress the horses and carriages in a Victorian style to evoke a Charles Dickens-type feel.

Martin Saupe and his wife Beth want to give riders an experience that takes them back in time to when horses and carriages were the main mode of transportation.

“We decided when we got this started that carriages, being a Victorian time, that we would go with that style,” Martin said. “And so we always come dressed.”

Now in retirement, Beth said horses would’ve been a part of their life with or without the carriage business. She has had the animals around since she was seven years old. Martin hasn’t been around horses quite as long.

“He’s had horses since he got married,” Beth said.

The Saupes are in their 50th year of marriage, so Martin is no newcomer to the world of equines.

Beth used to ride competitively. She said Martin would be the groom for the horses. Now that they run the carriages, their roles have been reversed.

“He said, ‘You know, we could drive,’” Beth said. “’It might be nice to have a carriage service when we retire.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we’ll try it and I’ll be your groom.’ So now I help him.”

The Saupes said they enjoy taking the horses out in their spare time, too. They’ll often take a carriage to church on Sundays. The 45 minute trip is at a slow pace they enjoy, but it isn’t for everybody.

“A few people get upset as they’re going up the overpass at five miles an hour,” Martin said, “but by the time they get to the top, they can pass and take off.”

The slow pace also allows people riding in the Victorian-styled carriage time to soak it in with friends and family while enjoying the holidays.

“Sometimes as they’re coming across the street, up to the carriage, you got little girls just beaming,” said. “And they’re just going, ‘Dad, I need to ride.’ And usually, dad comes through with it.”

The Saupes said their horses prefer the milder temperatures we’ve been having this season.

You can find them at Monticello’s Allerton Park in the winter. They also offer haybale rides at Curtis Orchard in Champaign during the summer.