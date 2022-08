RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

Northrup said an autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted Tuesday.

Rantoul Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate Rix’s death.