CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

This incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office as well as the Champaign Police Department