URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has finished his investigation into the death of an Urbana toddler, finding that the child died from natural causes.

Two-year-old Jayce Griffin was pronounced dead on July 23 after he was found unresponsive by his father, who was caring for him at the time. Griffin’s mother said her son had a respiratory infection and that she was told by Coroner Duane Northrup that there was fluid in his lungs.

On Friday, Northrup said the investigation into Griffin’s death was complete. After conducting an autopsy and a review of medical records, among other things, Northrup said he found no foul play and confirmed Griffin died from natural causes. The cause of death was “Viral Myocarditis with Viral Meningitis, Laryngitis, Tracheitis, and Bronchitis.”