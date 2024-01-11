CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence in Champaign County went down by 65 percent last year. Leaders said better community engagement played a role in the decrease.

The Champaign County Community Coalition met Wednesday night to discuss how they plan to build on those numbers this year. The groups that make up the Coalition talked about new programs to help the community and they talked about ways people can get involved.

But a push to help students in the area is a top priority on their list and they want everyone to be part of it.

“We have some really tough, systemic, structural, long-term issues,” said Tracy Parsons, the Community Relations Manager for the City of Champaign. “And I just believe that the best way to solve them is by coming together and working together to address those issues.”

Wednesday’s meeting was the first of 2024 for the Champaign County Community Coalition. They’re coming off what they said is a successful 2023, during which the county saw a decrease in overall gun violence and an increase in youth educational programs.

“Police can only do so much. We’re one piece of the puzzle,” said Joe Lamberson, Public Information Officer for the Champaign Police Department.

The decreased violence is a change leaders thank community involvement for.

“With that, having groups that are working with people to address maybe some of the precursors that can lead to violence, to address some of those things that income inequality, gaps in education,” Lamberson said.

Now, they want to see more. Reading and math scores for third grade students are well below the state standards.

“The test score numbers are concerning because they’re not acceptable,” said Cheryl Barringer, Director of iRead iCount.

Twenty-three percent of students are meeting reading standards in the Champaign School District and nearly 8 percent in Urbana schools. Barringer said being able to read and learn is a key piece to being contributing members of the community, and it helps lessen the chance of falling into poverty and a cycle of violence.

“Because they don’t have a well-paying job or they’re living in poverty, sometimes they turn to crime,” Barringer said. “That’s why it’s not always a straight path, but students who are successful in school usually don’t do that.”

Now Barringer is asking for volunteers to help the community stay on its successful trend by helping the youngest members.

“It’s easy to be on the outside complaining about what others are doing versus taking the responsibility to be involved yourself,” Parsons said. “You can make a difference and reading to a kid can really help.”

iRead iCount is asking for 200 people to volunteer one hour every week. They’ll help students who are falling behind get back on track.