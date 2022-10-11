CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County.

These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People wanting to drop off items must register for a 15-minute timeslot. Upon reserving a time, people will receive a conformation email or text immediately and a post card in the mail seven to 10 days before the event; this postcard will serve as their “ticket” into the event.

While there are several year-round electronic recycling options for most items, TVs are an exception. However, TVs can be dropped off at this event for recycling, there will be a limit of four TVs and a limit of seven items total per postcard. Small items, such as cords, chargers and computer mice, can be bundled or boxed together to be counted as one item.

A list of acceptable and nonacceptable items, along with other information about the event, can be found on the registration website. Unanswered questions can be made to Nichole Millage with the City of Champaign (217-403-4780) or Courtney Kwong with the City of Urbana (217-384-2302). Parkland College is only the host site of the event and should not be contacted.