CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People with outstanding or late fines in Champaign County will have a chance in a few weeks to pay what they owe without any late or collection fees that may have accumulated.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office will be hosting Amnesty Week from April 10 to 21. Anyone who has a balance due for a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance or conservation violation is eligible to participate in this program. It does not apply to fines and costs that have already been paid or any tax refunds.

People wanting to participate may ask for a quote in their case(s) by sending an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us. The email must include the individual’s name with middle initial, their address, their phone number, their email address and their case number(s). The latter may be found online by searching one’s name.

Payments can be made in person at the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office, located at the Champaign County Courthouse, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments should be accompanied by Amnesty Week quotes and a current driver’s license or state ID card. Payments can be made using cash, a cashier’s check, or a credit/debit card. They cannot be made with a personal check.

Payments can also be made online. Individuals must use the reference number(s) in their quotes to make sure payments are accurately applied.

Anyone with questions may call 217-384-3725 or email cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.