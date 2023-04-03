URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County CASA is partnering with more than 40 sponsors to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

They’re displaying pinwheels outside different organizations like Unitarian Universalist Church. The non-profit uses pinwheels to represent a child who is suffering from abuse or being neglected at home.

The executive director said more than 400 children are in the court system because of issues at home. He said it’s important to surround them with stability.

“Kids don’t ask to be abused or neglected,” said Rush Record, CASA executive director. “So you got them all the sudden coming in the court system surrounded by a bunch of new people that they don’t know. so, they’re scared. They don’t know what’s going on. They don’t know what their future holds.”

He said his organization sees more than 500 children a year. They’re planning a series of events starting with a kick-off event with Crisis Nursery on Thursday.