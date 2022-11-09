CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town.

One of the candidates is doing something about it.

Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected signed to his Facebook page.

He’s not letting last night’s outcome keep him down after losing in the District 10 Champaign County Board race.

He hopes the challenge brings some positivity to the races, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.

“You also gotta have fun with this stuff when you run,” said Kobel. “You don’t want to lose your sanity. I’ll be finishing up mine this afternoon. As I come across some of our other candidates along the way, you know the same party or some that I’ve put out, we’ll be getting them up off the streets also so people can have their yards back.”

Kobel will bring the metal stakes from signs to a recycling center and donate the plastic signs themselves to a beekeeper. He said they use them when creating beehives.