URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a heated, more than three hour Champaign County board meeting regarding the question of eliminating two county offices, board members came to a decision on Thursday night.

The Champaign County Board voted to indefinitely table the possibility of removing the elected position of county coroner. The auditor’s race will still be on the primary and general election in 2024 and the referendum question to eliminate the county auditor’s office and make it an appointed position, will not be on the primary ballot.

There was a proposal to indefinitely suspend talks about the two positions until the 2026 election cycle. Which would be half way through the county auditor and coroner’s terms. That proposal didn’t go anywhere.

Several people talked about the potential elimination of the two county offices, most notably county coroner Aaron Ammons.

“I believe it is egregious and grossly unfair to these candidates to put them in this position unnecessarily when you all could’ve did this years ago, if that’s what you wanted to do,” said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons.

Many people feel that the board did not consider how they would feel when proposing the idea. At the meeting, it seemed that there was confusion coming from people speaking on behalf of the county board members who seemed to want to postpone the motion.

A majority of speakers were displeased with the idea of eliminating both elected county offices.

Sean Williams, a candidate for Coroner running as a Democrat, said he is disappointed in how this turned out, but he is especially concerned for voters.

“We have a major democratic county board and what we see is not democratic,” he said. “It’s not giving us due process and not giving the citizens of this county the opportunity to be able to elect who they want.”

Deputy Coroner Laurie Brauer, another Democratic candidate, was not at the meeting, but she gave her own statement on the potential elimination of the offices. It reads:

I’ve worked in the Coroner’s office for the past 3 years conducting both death investigations and assisting with autopsies. This issue is more complex than if the position is elected or appointed. I’m neither in favor of nor against the idea, but I ask that sufficient time be allowed to study this issue, understand the complexities and nuances of the office and ensure the proposed cost savings and operational efficiencies can be realized. Laurie Brauer, Champaign County Deputy Coroner

The indefinite tabling of the proposal means that the question effectively has no chance of appearing on the ballot in March, as the deadline for that is Jan. 2.