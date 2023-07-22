CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Clippers played the fifth vintage baseball game of their inaugural season.

It was a friendly match against the McClean County Prairie Chickens. No gloves, underhand pitches and vintage uniforms are some of the many perks players enjoy. Clippers co-captain Jed “Jester” Willard said it reminds him of playing the sport as a kid.

“It’s nice to be able to play baseball as it was played back in the 1850s era with a lot of people that love the game and the history,” Willard said. “It’s kind of like playing backyard baseball.”

Mcclean county prairie chickens captain, Brian “Twinkletoes” Thede, said the league is for anyone and everyone who loves the game.

“It’s a nice way to build comradery with other baseball aficionados and still be able to play ball even at an advanced age,” Thede said.

The Clippers play their sixth and final game of the season on August 26th. Games are played on the south end of Weaver Park in Urbana, just behind Dr. Preston Williams Elementary School at 2102 East Washington Street.

Anyone looking to watch or sign up for the league can follow this link.