CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council is moving forward with plans to create a year-round homeless shelter.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to spend $3.9 million on a low barrier shelter; the money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city will be leasing the old Habitat for Humanity resale store on University Avenue tor two years, which will have room for 50 men and 10 women.

The shelter will not exclude people who struggle with substance abuse and will provide help to those who need it.

“When the city was going through the public input process for allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, this was one of the top three items that received support from the community, so I know that this is a high priority to the community,” said Neighborhood Programs Manager Jennifer Carlson.

The shelter is scheduled to open Nov. 1. The council also approved allocating an additional $200,000 for rental assistance.