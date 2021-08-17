Champaign City Council to discuss resolution about next year’s street projects

Champaign City Council will discuss a resolution tonight about next year’s street projects.

The resolution is under the Illinois Highway Code.

It will specifically address the design work of the streets.

This project will focus on downtown streets.

It will address sidewalk ramps and curb repairs that need to be done.

“The project is going to concentrate mostly on the downtown streets,” said David Happ, an engineer for the City of Champaign. “This summer, we did a lot of streets in downtown maybe on the northern half of downtown and next year, we’re going to continue that going south on State Street and Randolph and some of those streets in that area.”

The construction will be more than $2.6 million and that money will be coming from motor fuel taxes.